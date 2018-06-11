Minnesota State Patrol investigates the scene where a motorist being pursued by the State Patrol veered into a Minneapolis school playground Monday, June 11, 2018. At least two young children suffered life-threatening injuries after police say a motorist being pursued by the State Patrol veered into a Minneapolis park and struck them. The State Patrol says the driver ran from the crash scene and was arrested.
Fleeing SUV strikes children in park near Minneapolis school

The Associated Press

June 11, 2018 05:04 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Authorities say a speeding driver being chased by a state trooper veered into a Minneapolis park and struck three young children, seriously injuring two of them.

Officials say the 27-year-old driver of the SUV left Interstate 94 during the chase that started Monday morning. He entered residential streets and drove onto a playground near Jenny Lind Elementary School, striking three children ages 2 to 3.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two of the children have life-threatening injuries.

The SUV traveled through basketball and tennis courts and struck the children before becoming entangled in a swing set. The children were taken to a hospital in Robbinsdale.

The patrol says the driver ran from the crash scene and was arrested. Authorities say they recovered a gun from the SUV.

