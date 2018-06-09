AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump trades easy banter with allies but differences persist
LA MALBAIE, Quebec (AP) — President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.
But details were scant and clear differences remained at the summit's midpoint.
After days of verbal sparring over new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Trump joined the leaders of major industrialized nations in an idyllic Canadian resort town Friday.
On his way to the annual gathering, Trump laid out his fundamental grievance, saying that other countries "have been taking advantage of the United States on trade."
___
Can Trump and Kim end Korean War?
SINGAPORE (AP) — Long a dream of Koreans on both sides of the world's most heavily armed border, a peace treaty that finally ends the 68-year-old (and still counting) Korean War is now being hinted at by President Donald Trump ahead of his summit Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Could it really happen?
Complete North Korean denuclearization will likely take much more than a single summit, but Trump may see a peace deal as a quick, fairly painless path to a Nobel Peace Prize. Kim, meanwhile, is pursuing a long-sought North Korean demand for a treaty that may be aimed at getting U.S. troops off the Korean Peninsula and, eventually, paving the way for a North Korean-led unified Korea.
Beyond the speculation over motivation, however, Trump and Kim may face huge obstacles to settling a deal on their own; some even question whether a treaty, if they managed to pull it off, could lead to disaster, not peace.
A look at what a final peace to one of the 20th century's bloodiest wars might mean, and whether it could happen on Tuesday:
___
For Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool _ and a passport
Many people thought Anthony Bourdain had the most enviable career in existence. He didn't deny it.
"I have the best job in the world," the globe-trotting food-taster and culinary storyteller once told the New Yorker magazine, stating the rather obvious. "If I'm unhappy, it's a failure of imagination."
Bourdain's stunned fans were mourning the loss of that singular imagination on Friday following his death from an apparent suicide, recalling everything from his fearless consumption of a beating cobra's heart or a sheep testicle — "like any other testicle," he remarked — to his outspoken support of the #MeToo movement, to his blissful paean to syrup-soaked pecan waffles at Waffle House.
"I want it all," he wrote in his breakthrough 2000 memoir, "Kitchen Confidential." ''I want to try everything once." And it seemed that he pretty much accomplished that, traveling the globe some 200 days a year for his TV shows, reveling not in fancy tasting menus — which he scorned — but in simple pleasures like a cold beer and spicy noodles in Hanoi, which he once shared with former President Barack Obama. For him, food, though a huge pleasure, was more importantly a storytelling tool, and a passport to the world at large.
It was a lifestyle that, while undeniably glamorous, took a toll, he suggested in a 2017 New Yorker profile. "I change location every two weeks," he said. "I'm not going to remember your birthday. I'm not going to be there for the important moments in your life."
___
Rare tensions between Assad's backers as Syria's war unwinds
BEIRUT (AP) — A Russian force deployment on the Syria-Lebanon border this week in a Hezbollah stronghold sparked protests by the Lebanese militant group, prompting the force to withdraw from its positions only a day later in a rare sign of tension between the allies.
The Russian move was not expected as Moscow's military police have been deploying in areas controlled by Syrian government forces and close to insurgent positions. The outskirts of the Syrian town of Qusair where the Russian troops set up three observation positions on Monday have been held by Hezbollah and Syrian troops since 2013, when they drove rebels from the area.
The Russian deployment and subsequent withdrawal shows that as rebels are being defeated in different parts of Syria, frictions could rise between Assad's main foreign backers — Russia and Iran — and the militias Tehran backs throughout Syria.
"They came and deployed without coordination," said an official with the so-called "Axis of Resistance" led by Iran, which includes Iran, Syria, Hezbollah and other groups fighting alongside President Bashar Assad's forces.
"It's better if they don't come back. There is no work for them there. There is no Daesh or any other terrorist organization," the official said, referring to the Islamic State group and other insurgents that the Syrian government and its allies call terrorist organizations. "What do they want to observe?" he asked.
___
Manafort faces new charges in Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought new obstruction charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate who prosecutors have said has ties to Russian intelligence.
The indictment was unsealed Friday against Paul Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik just days after prosecutors accused the two men of attempting to tamper with witnesses as Manafort awaits trial on charges related to his foreign lobbying work.
The latest charges increase Manafort's legal jeopardy if he continues an aggressive battle with prosecutors, and could be an effort by Mueller to induce a guilty plea and secure the testimony of a critical campaign adviser to Trump. They also come as Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have heaped public criticism on the Mueller investigation in an attempt to undermine it.
The charges do not relate to Manafort's work on the Trump campaign or involve allegations of Russian election interference, a fact that the president has routinely noted as he tried to distance himself from his former top campaign adviser.
On Friday, Trump also dismissed any talk of pardoning Manafort or his longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York.
___
Taliban announce cease-fire over Eid holiday for 1st time
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan Taliban announced a three-day cease-fire over the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a first for the group, following an earlier cease-fire announcement by the government.
A statement released Saturday by the Taliban said that they would defend themselves in case of any attack. They say foreign forces are excluded from the cease-fire and Taliban operations would continue against them.
The statement added that the leadership of the Taliban may also consider releasing prisoners of war, if they promise not to return to the battlefield.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday announced a weeklong cease-fire with the Taliban to coincide with the holiday.
A statement sent from the president's office on Thursday said the government's cease-fire will begin on 27 Ramadan, or June 12 on the Western calendar, and last through the Eid al-Fitr holiday, until around June 19, adding the cease-fire does not include al-Qaida or the Islamic State group.
___
Report: Downed power lines sparked deadly California fires
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A dozen wildfires that burned thousands of homes in California's wine country and killed at least 15 people last October were started by Pacific Gas & Electric power lines and utility poles, state fire officials said.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection released its investigation Friday for some of the wind-driven fires that ravaged Mendocino, Humboldt, Butte, Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties.
Falling trees and tree limbs hitting power lines were the most common cause, but one fire erupted after PG&E tried to re-energize a downed line, investigators found.
In eight fires there was "evidence of alleged violations of state law" by the utility and those cases have been referred to county prosecutors for review, according to the forestry department.
"PG&E has been trying to duck responsibility for the fires, blaming everything from climate change to local fire departments and the state's liability laws," Patrick McCallum, co-chair of a coalition of people affected by the wildfires, said in a statement.
___
Ne-Yo on state of R&B, being the 'love song guy' and #MeToo
NEW YORK (AP) — While trends in music are ever-changing, Ne-Yo knows one thing: He's the "love song" guy, and he's fine with that.
The R&B star released his seventh album on Friday and said he was nervous about putting out a new project at a time when SoundCloud rap, mumble rap and alternative R&B dominates on radio and streaming platforms.
"That had me a little worried initially just because the industry's changed. The sound has changed, the look has changed. It's a new day and a new time and I was honestly really concerned about where do I fit in this thing now?" the 38-year-old said.
"It's like almost taboo to talk about love all of a sudden," added the Grammy winner, who has written hits for Beyonce and Rihanna. "It's gotta be about sex and money and how much drugs you sell. And mind you, I ain't knocking nobody, I'm a fan of a lot of it. I just feel like that helped me realize where my place is in this thing. I'm the love song guy."
Ne-Yo said with "Good Man" he wanted to make music that felt "warm."
___
Queen's honors for Emma Thompson, Tom Hardy, Keira Knightley
LONDON (AP) — British film stars Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley and Tom Hardy and Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro are among those receiving honors in the name of Britain's monarch.
The list published late Friday by Britain's Cabinet Office includes many receiving honors for merit, service and bravery. The awards will be given out by Queen Elizabeth II or a senior royal acting in her place during investitures at Buckingham Palace.
The list often includes prominent figures — like Thompson, the Oscar-winning actress who has been in the public eye for decades — as well as people who have labored behind the scenes or in academic or charity positions.
The 59-year-old Thompson will become Dame Emma, a high honor that is the female equivalent of becoming a knight. The citation calls her one of Britain's "most versatile and celebrated actresses."
Her long list of film roles includes favorites like "The Remains of the Day" — which was written by Ishiguro — "Love Actually" and "Nanny McPhee." She received the Academy Award for Best Actress for "Howards End" and — as a writer — the Oscar for the best adapted screenplay for "Sense and Sensibility."
___
Golden Still: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight title
CLEVELAND (AP) — There were still a few seconds left on the clock when the Golden State Warriors stormed off their bench to begin a celebration that wasn't guaranteed.
They couldn't wait any longer.
They had reached their destination: dynasty.
Stephen Curry scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added a triple-double and another NBA Finals MVP trophy and the Warriors won their second straight title and third in four years Friday night, 108-85 over the Cleveland Cavaliers to complete a sweep and perhaps drive LeBron James from his home again to chase championships.
Love 'em or hate 'em, there is no denying them.
