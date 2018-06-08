She jumped in the pool to rescue a drowning boy - then saved his pregnant mother, too

Jennifer Potter, an assistant manager at a south Indianapolis apartment complex, was riding in a golf cart with a co-worker Wednesday when she heard a clamor at the pool. She quickly realized that a young boy was in the deep end of the water — and wasn't doing well, WTHR reported.
"I don't know how I did it," the 35-year-old mom told the station. "I just reacted and would hope anyone else would do the same as I did."
Potter ran from the golf cart, kicking off her shoes and emptying her pockets on the way, before diving right in the pool, Fox 59 reported.
"It felt like forever to get to the side of the pool," she told WISH.
But then she realized the little boy wasn't the only one in trouble. Underneath the 3-year-old was his pregnant mother, who had been holding him up out of the water as much as possible. "She was underneath him and he was on top of her," Potter told RTV 6.
"I ended up grabbing both and swimming as fast I could, I she told WTHR. "I got a little panicky, I'm not going to lie."
She swam to the side of the pool and handed off the boy, then went back for the mom.
"I couldn't lift her head up and keep him above water as well," she told WISH.
When everyone was out safely, they called 911. After about a minute, the boy had a pulse, and the mom and child were driven to the hospital, WISH reported. They were expected to be OK.
Witnesses said the two had been walking around the pool when the boy fell in and the mom dived in after him, according to Fox 59.
"She saved three lives,” Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith told the station. “[Potter] left work after the incident to process what had just happened and said [there was] no doubt she would do it again.”
Potter told WTHR she didn't even think and just went with her instincts.
"That's was all it was. There was a kid in the pool, you go to that kid and it doesn't matter," Potter said. "I'd do it all over in a heartbeat, no question....I'm just glad I was here really," she told the station.
She told RTV 6 she wasn't even that strong a swimmer, but just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
"It was meant to be," she told the station "I was meant to be there yesterday."
Comments