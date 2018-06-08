A teen learning to drive in a parking lot 'made a mistake,' cops say. Two men died

A 15-year-old girl learning how to drive in a shopping center parking lot in Philadelphia "made a mistake" while trying to park and struck and killed two men, according to NBC 10 in Philadelphia.
The victims have not been identified, but the The Philadelphia Inquirer reports they were homeless.
The girl was driving a Ford Explorer about 8:45 p.m. Monday with her mom and two other people in the vehicle, Philadelphia police said.
The accident happened outside a Dollar Tree in a Port Richmond shopping center.
“She was navigating into a parking spot and made a mistake. The vehicle lunged forward, striking two men who were seated at the wall of the dollar store,” Capt. Mark Overwise of the Accident Investigation Division told 6ABC in Philadelphia.
One of the men, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to local media. The other man, 55, died later at Hahnemann University Hospital, police said.
On Tuesday people placed teddy bears and candles outside the Dollar Tree.
"My heart is ripped out. I lost two of my best friends," the victims' friend Tim Stewart told 6ABC. "It was a misfortunate accident, but why should a 15-year-old girl be driving a car with her mother in the passenger side?"
Liability in the case will depend on several things, criminal defense lawyer James Funt told 6ABC.
"If they went out and stole the parent's car, drinking, joy ride, it's a different scenario," he said. "As I understand the facts, they were under parental supervision."
He told the TV station the 15-year-old's mother could bear legal responsibility because the daughter needs a learner's permit before she gets behind the wheel. Teens can't get one in Pennsylvania until they are 16, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
No charges have been filed, but the case remains under investigation, according to Pennlive.com.
