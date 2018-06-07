The crowd got too close to a bison in Yellowstone Park. It gored a California woman.

A bison gored a woman in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, marking the third time in a week that park animals attacked humans, according to the Associated Press.





Officials said that the woman, 59-year-old Kim Hancock of Santa Rosa, California, was in a crowd of people that got within 10 yards of a bison while they were walking along a boardwalk, according to a National Park Service news release.

Park officials said that, at one point, people were less than 15 feet from the bison. Rangers advise staying at least 25 yards away from animals like bison and elk, the park said.

"When it crossed the boardwalk, the bison became agitated and charged the crowd, goring Hancock," the news release said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The bison left the area right after. Hancock received a hip injury as a result of the attack and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Big Sky, Montana, according to the release. She is in good condition.

This is the second time this year a bison has injured a park visitor.

In early May, 72-year-old Virginia Junk of Boise, Idaho, was rammed by a bison and pushed off a trail.

Earlier this week, two women were attacked by female elk protecting their calves, according to USA Today. Park officials said in a release that they don’t know if the same elk was involved in both incidents.

Safety tips from Yellowstone park officials can be found here.