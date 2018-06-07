They were together 19 years. She just found out he's facing 150 rape charges in Kansas

A Kansas man who was wanted on suspicion of more than 150 counts of rape was arrested in Pennsylvania late last week.
Eric Millsap, 44, allegedly committed the rapes between 2006 and 2015 in Abilene and Dickinson County, Kansas, according to a release from the Abilene Police Department. When the alleged crimes were committed, Millsap lived in the county.
But the man, originally from Texas, was living in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, with his wife and their four children when he was arrested, according to KDKA.
Jayme Millsap, the suspect's wife, told KDKA that when police showed up at their house, she didn't know her husband had a warrant for his arrest out of Dickinson County.
“I’m highly upset, my heart’s broken,” Jayme Millsap told KDKA. “Nineteen years of being together, and this is the thanks I get. For a while, I’ll admit, I did have suspicions, you know, but other than that, I didn’t think anything of it.”
Abilene police arrested him on a warrant for more than 150 counts of rape, according to the release. He was taken into custody by police from Abilene and McKeesport.
Eric Millsap is being held in Pennsylvania's Allegheny Jail on a $1 million bond.
McKeesport Police Capt. Timothy Hanna told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that his department was clued in to the investigation about a week before Abilene detectives came to make the arrest. He said the family had lived in Pennsylvania a while ago, moved away and then returned two years ago.
Comments