Man led group to kidnap and strip his ex-girlfriend — then burn cigarettes on her, Illinois cops say

An 18-year-old woman was with her ex-boyfriend at a suburban Chicago home in 2016 when four others walked in — and they weren’t there for a friendly visit, according to prosecutors.

At the direction of ex-boyfriend Luis M. Palomar, 20, the group kidnapped Palomar's ex-girlfriend and began beating and torturing her on Feb. 26, 2016, according to the Kane County District Attorney’s Office. The five captors forced the woman out of the home, made her get into a car and drove her to one of the kidnappers’ apartments, where they continued the beating, prosecutors said.

The group stripped Palomar’s ex-girlfriend, strapped her to a chair, beat her over and over and seized her phone, police said. That’s when the most gruesome abuse began, according to a police affidavit obtained by the Chicago Daily Herald: The group used lit cigarettes to burn the victim where she had a tattoo on her shoulder. It matched a tattoo Palomar had as well, police said.

Palomar was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to home invasion in the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend, the Daily Herald reports. He also pleaded guilty to a handful of other charges in other cases.

When Elgin police got a warrant to arrest Palomar in his ex-girlfriend’s kidnapping, he ran off to Mexico, the Northwest Herald reports. But he was arrested in Mexico in March 2016, and then was extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

The kidnapping victim was rescued the day after the incident began, when someone tipped off police to a woman being held captive at the apartment, the newspaper reports. From there, the victim was taken to a hospital for medical care.

Police said girl was so injured from the kicking, punching and other abuse that her blood was dripping on the carpet. Her assailants made her take a shower due to the blood, the Daily Herald reports.

Three other Elgin residents have already been sentenced in the kidnapping, the district attorney’s office said: 22-year-old Ruby Gomez, 22-year-old Kassandra Delgado and 26-year-old Gino Moraca.

From left to right: 22-year-old Kassandra Delgado, 22-year-old Ruby Gomez and 26-year-old Gino Moraca Kane County District Attorney's Office

Gomez and Delgado both pleaded guilty to home invasion, with Gomez agreeing to a ten-year sentence and Delgado agreeing to a nine-year sentence, prosecutors said.

Moraca pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint and was sentenced to two years behind bars, prosecutors said.

Moraca’s apartment was where the victim’s abuse occurred, according to prosecutors. He agreed to testify against others accused in the case.

Police said another defendant, Megan Lino, 21, has been charged in the kidnapping. Lino has not been found guilty, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Lino is out of jail on bond and is scheduled to appear in court next in July.