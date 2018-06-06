Husband, wife and son tackled, choked and punched cops — and each other, Baltimore police say

It must run in the family.

Baltimore County police officers responded to a Middle River, Maryland, home on May 20 on reports that a family’s two sons were fighting, police said. But the mother in the family, 53-year-old Beverly Davis, got testy with responding officers — and punched two of them in the face, the Baltimore Sun reports.

As the mother got confrontational with police, the father, 54-year-old Gary Davis, initially tried to keep her from doing anything too rash, WBAL reports. That attempt backfired, police said: She attacked her husband as well.

Officers tried breaking up the brawl, but had little success at first, police said. And at one point the father got involved, too, tackling an officer and putting the officer in a chokehold, WMAR reports. The father choked the officer until he was unconscious, police said.

Gary Davis, 54 Baltimore County police

Meanwhile, the adult son, 30-year-old Scott Davis, busied himself by assaulting an officer and making her lose hold of her pepper spray, WMAR reports.

Once the situation was contained, the mother — who had been bloodied in the fight — was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police told the Sun. Two officers were treated at a hospital as well, WBAL reports. The injuries the officers suffered during the incident were not life threatening, according to police. Everyone involved has been released from the hospital.

Beverly, Gary and Scott Davis were all arrested, WMAR reports. A juvenile at the home was arrested as well.

Scott Davis, 30 Baltimore County police

There’s an undeniable family resemblance in the charges they’re facing after the melee, too — including counts for each of resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, the Sun reports. (Police said Beverly Davis was charged with assaulting both her husband and the cop, WBAL reports.)

The juvenile who was arrested also faces charges, WBAL reports, but the charges were not specified.