Bank of America accidentally sent a North Carolina man $1 million. He 'freaked out.'

Some lucky family in Waxhaw got an unexpected $1 million check from Bank of America.
Bank of America got lucky, too, because the family returned the money.
Turns out, it was one of those grand mix-ups that Hollywood loves to make movies about.
The lucky recipient was a Bank of America customer who was expecting a check from the bank — but not one with that many digits.
It happened last month, the bank says, but came to light this week when TV station WSOC interviewed Eric Gabriel, who said he "freaked out" after counting the zeros. The station posted a photo of the check, made out for $1,000,017.98.
“I could feel my flesh say, 'I want this,' but it wasn't mine,” Gabriel told WSOC. “All these thoughts run through your mind, like, 'Oh, I can do this. I might not even have to work'."
He gave the money back anyway.
Charlotte-based Bank of America declined to confirm a name, saying only that the mix-up did indeed happen in May and it involved a bank customer in Waxhaw, a town of about 10,000 people in Union County.
"From our perspective, we resolved the issue and we appreciate the customer reaching out and letting us know about it," said Ferris Morrison, a bank communications executive with global marketing and corporate affairs. "It was a mistake. It was fixed."
Social media is, of course, having a good time with the story. Commenters on Facebook are divided on whether they would have given the money back or kept it, and possibly ended up in jail.
"I would keep it. It was their mistake not mine," posted Yerri Tirado on Facebook.
"I would've cashed it, then fled the country," wrote Daniel Godson Johnson on Facebook.
"Put it in a savings account and gain some interest on it before it has to be returned!" said Tom Murph on Facebook.
Comments