Great-grandmother rushed to protect kids during shooting. But she got hit, family says

Glenda Jones was pulling into the driveway when she heard “do-do-do-do-do," the sound of gunshots.
The children playing in front of the Petersburg, Virginia home on Sunday afternoon first entered Jones’ mind, WRIC reported. And she was also in the line of fire, the news station said.
Jones’ nephew was able to grab them. As he got them to safety, Jones’ sister, Sherry Dabney, held open the door, WRIC reported.
But the gunfire didn’t cease. "Mom, you've been shot," Dabney's son screamed after a bullet believed to have been fired from more than 1,000 feet away struck the woman in the chest, NBC 2 reported.
The family had been caught in a shootout between two cars racing down the road, CBS 6 reported.
Dabney’s daughter, Tasha Jones, told CBS 6 she chased the shooters in their cars while yelling at them. "They looked at me, one of them put his head down and pulled off,” she said.
Dabney, a 63-year-old great-grandmother, was rushed to a hospital with a bullet in her heart, NBC 2 reported. She’s recovering, according to CBS 6.
It had seemed like the shooting would never end, Glenda and Tasha said. “They can’t even come play in the yard because you’ve got people want to sit around and shoot,” Tasha Jones told NBC 2.
Police say they recovered shell casings that belong to four different guns, the news station reported. They’re searching for the two cars that may have been involved in the shooting, WRIC said.
