R&B singer Trey Songz punched a cop and hurt a photographer after concert, lawsuit says

R&B singer Trey Songz allegedly said he'd be "goin the f*** crazy" if his microphone got cut during his 2016 performance at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. And when his set was over he followed through, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday.
Detroit police Sgt. Robery Avery, who was working at the concert, and photographer Robert Potter, who was taking pictures, said that when the stage went dark and the singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, could no longer use the mic he became “irate.”
The suit alleges Neverson, 33, destroyed items on the stage and threw a microphone stand at Potter, striking him in the head and leaving him with a serious head wound.
It got worse when police officers tried to arrest Neverson, the lawsuit said. Apparently drunk, Neverson yelled f*** you Detroit police” and “f*** the police” at officers, among other profanities and “racially derogatory expletives,” the suit said.
He also allegedly fought police and punched Avery in the face, the officer said. The suit says Avery's right temple was bruised and swollen from the assault.
During the booking process, Neverson still wouldn’t cooperate and flashed the middle finger, the suit said. A photo included in the lawsuit shows him displaying his middle finger against his cheek.
Neverson was charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer after the incident. He pleaded guilty last August to disturbing the peace, according to court documents. Neverson was on probation for the past year and a half, FOX 2 reported.
More than a year after the alleged incident, Avery and Potter are suing for assault and battery and emotional distress and seek damages, according to the suit.
Court records don’t list an attorney for Neverson. His spokesperson didn’t respond to the Detroit News’ request seeking comment.
Comments