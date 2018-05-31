Driver ditched car to evade cops. Her plot to get it back didn't end well, Oregon cops say

Escaping police once might have gone to this suspect’s head.

During an attempted traffic stop early Thursday in Portland, Oregon, a driver and two passengers hopped out of their Buick and ran off, police said. Cops successfully chased down one of the passengers, they said, but another passenger and the driver managed to escape.

Freedom was short-lived, though — for the driver at least, police said.

That’s because the suspected driver (to whom the Buick is registered) tried calling police herself after the incident to report her vehicle stolen. Police didn’t buy the Buick owner’s story, and suspected she was actually the one driving her car during the incident — so they went to 30-year-old Natasha Molett’s home and arrested her, police said.

Molett was arrested “without incident” on suspicion of attempting to elude by vehicle, Portland police said. The charge is a felony, and Molett is being held at the Multnomah County Jail on $5,000, according to jail records.

Police cited “information learned during the investigation” to explain how they concluded that Molett’s vehicle hadn’t been stolen.

The suspected front-seat passenger — Antonio L. Cabine, 24 — is being held at the Multnomah County Jail on $19,000 bail, online jail records said.

Cabine faces felony charges of firearm possession, interfering with a peace officer, possession of cocaine and other weapons charges, according to police.

Cabine is a convicted felon, KATU reports.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. in downtown Portland, after cops spotted Molett committing a traffic violation, turned on their lights and tried to pull her silver Buick sedan over, police said.

At that point, the vehicle sped off, officers said.

Finally, the vehicle abruptly came to a stop. But then the driver and two passengers hopped out and ran off, according to police. To catch up with the suspects, officers ran after them on foot. Officers ultimately tracked down Cabine, the suspected passenger in the front seat, according to police.

When officers retraced the steps Cabine had taken to flee police, they discovered an abandoned firearm, which they suspect he discarded as he ran, police said.