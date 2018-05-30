Climbers set speed record on Yosemite's Nose of El Capitan

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Two climbers have set a new speed record for ascending the famous Nose route of El Capitan, one of the world's most technical and dangerous verticals. Alex Honnold and his climbing partner Tommy Caldwell on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, raced up the nearly 90-degree, 2,900-foot precipice in 2 hours 10 minutes 15 seconds. Ben Margot, File AP Photo