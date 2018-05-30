2 injured when crane collapses in Florida neighborhood

A crane boom crashed into several homes, causing injuries in Lauderhill, Fla., on Wednesday afternoon, May 30, 2018, a fire official said. Authorities say at least two people were injured when the crane collapsed. Lauderhill Fire Rescue spokeswoman Jerry Gonzalez says the crane was being used to put up Florida Power and Light electric poles when it fell onto two houses. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Carline Jean