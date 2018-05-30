'He deserved it.' Mom stabs 6-year-old son six times with steak knife, Oregon police say

Covered in blood, a 6-year-old boy ran next door for help Saturday night after his mother stabbed him six times with a steak knife, Oregon police say.
Officers in Newport, Ore., found a pool of blood on a coffee table, blood-smeared walls and a bloody steak knife in the family’s apartment, KPTV reported.
"They found quite a bit of blood on the kitchen floor so they kept calling out, calling out, didn't get anybody," Newport Police Chief Jason Meloy told KGW.
Officers found Nemoria Villagomez, 34, in bed with a 14-month-old boy - both also covered in blood - in a bedroom, KPTV reported. “He deserved it,” Villagomez told police when asked why she had stabbed the 6-year-old.
The boy, who suffered a punctured lung and liver along with a deep cut to his chin, has been hospitalized in Portland, Ore., but is expected to recover, police told The Oregonian. They said his infant brother had been choked and forced to ingest methamphetamine, and is now is under the care of the state department of human services.
Villagomez faces charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, first-, second- and third-degree assault, strangulation, causing another person to ingest a controlled substance and first-degree criminal mistreatment.
Danielle Stringer, the 6-year-old’s paternal aunt, told KGW the family was “heartbroken” over the incident.
"He's a great little boy," Stringer told the station. "He's very sweet, he's very smart, he loves anybody he meets. He's strong and he's stubborn and he'll make it.”
