Police: Body identified as missing 5-year-old Kansas boy

FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Emily Glass appears in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kan. Glass, the stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy who has been missing since February, was found not guilty Wednesday of child endangerment in an unrelated case involving her own daughter. Glass was booked into jail Thursday evening, May 24, 2018, on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction after a body was found under a bridge on a gravel road in Harvey County. Authorities have not released any information on the remains. The Wichita Eagle via AP, File Travis Heying