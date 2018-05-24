Michelle Obama reveals the cover of her upcoming memoir, 'Becoming'

Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed the cover of her upcoming memoir, "Becoming," on Thursday.
She posted a picture of the book on Twitter and her Instagram.
"I'm thrilled to share with all of you the cover for BECOMING. The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me," she wrote.
"As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. #BECOMING."
Obama chose the photo for the cover herself, according to People. It was taken by celebrity portrait photographer Miller Mobley during a photo shoot in Washington, D.C., the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
She's been leading up to the reveal of the book's cover by sharing old family photos.
"Becoming" is scheduled for a Nov. 13 release. It will be published in 24 languages with a book tour and an audio book read by Obama herself planned.
Comments