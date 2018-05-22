Men stole huge, 25-foot shed — and got caught dragging it down a road, Maine cops say

The huge, 25-foot-long white shed would have — admittedly — been tough to hide.

But the three men in Lebanon, Maine, who stole the shed Sunday found a surefire way to get caught, according to Maine State Police. They dragged the stolen property through the street, blocking half of the roadway, police said.

Someone called police about the shed after spotting the men using a pickup to haul it down Heath Road in the southwestern Maine town, not far from the New Hampshire border. It had been lifted off a foreclosed property on Pork Street, the caller reported.

Once police started to investigate, they discovered that the three men hauling the truck — Matthew Thompson, Timothy James and Robert Breton — had no rights to the shed and had stolen it, according to state police.

All three were arrested. During the arrest, a search of Thompson turned up crystal methamphetamine and prescription drugs that he wasn’t authorized to have, authorities said.

The three suspects each face charges of theft by unauthorized taking, criminal mischief and reckless conduct, police said. Thompson, of Lebanon, Maine, also faces two drug charges. James and Breton are New Hampshire residents.

The suspects were taken to the York County Jail, where each is being held on $5,000 bail, police said.