The Carnival Paradise cruise ship
The Carnival Paradise cruise ship Carnival cruise line
The Carnival Paradise cruise ship Carnival cruise line

National

Coast Guard searching for NC man who reportedly went overboard from Carnival cruise ship

By Abbie Bennett And Martha Quillin

abennett@newsobserver.com

mquillin@newsobserver.com

May 22, 2018 11:16 AM

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Greensboro, North Carolina man who went overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida on Tuesday.

Brian Lamonds, 50, is missing from the Carnival Paradise cruise ship about 85 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla.

Coast Guard Key West watchstanders received a call at about 10 a.m. Tuesday from the cruise ship saying Lamonds was missing and reportedly went overboard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo, based in Key West, are helping in the search.

The Carnival Paradise departs from Miami, according to the cruise company's website.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., medevacs an 80-year-old woman from the Carnival Pride cruise ship south of Cape Lookout, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. The woman was suffering from health complic US Coast Guard videoAir Station Elizabeth City, NC

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  