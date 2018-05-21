Man who claims prosecutors withheld evidence set to be freed

FILE - These undated file booking photos made available by the Shreveport Police Department show Corey Williams. A Louisiana judge has ordered the release of Williams, an inmate whose attorneys have accused prosecutors of withholding "staggering" evidence of his innocence in a pizza deliveryman's killing two decades earlier. One of Williams' attorneys says a plea deal with Caddo Parish prosecutors will allow Williams to be freed as soon as Tuesday, May 22, 2018, from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Shreveport Police Department via AP, File)