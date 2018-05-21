A baboon makes a break for freedom at Texas airport as workers try to chase him down

There was some monkey business at a Texas airport on Monday.
A baboon escaped its wooden crate at the San Antonio airport on Monday after an American Airline flight from Chicago and ran around for nearly an hour, eluding airport staff, according to airport spokeswoman Evelynn Bailey.
While cargo from the plane was being transported, the baboon gave airport staff the slip.
No flights or passengers were affected by the baboon's breakout.
The baboon has since been captured after being cornered and tranquilized according to KXAN and ABC3340.
The baboon was caught in the baggage handling area of Terminal B, according to My San Antonio. He was running around an isolated baggage area where animals are checked after coming off of a flight.
The baboon was on its way to the Born Free USA Primate Sanctuary in Cotulla, according to WXII.
Staff from the San Antonio Zoo and a wildlife biologist were called in to ensure the baboon's safety.
"We are working closely with the San Antonio Aviation Department and officials from the San Antonio Zoo," American Airlines said in a statement on Monday. "Officials from the zoo are now onsite to ensure his safety and wellbeing as he continues his journey to his new home at the primate sanctuary."
This is the second time in as many months that San Antonio has had baboons on the loose.
Four baboons used a 55-gallon barrel to escape from a research facility in the city in April, according to The San Antonio Express News.
