Officer who shot school gunman gets ovation at graduation

Mark Dallas, a school resource officer, reacts as he leads Dixon High School's Class of 2018 into their graduation ceremony in Lancaster Gymnasium at the school in Dixon, Ill., Sunday, May 20, 2018. Matthew A. Milby Jr., 19, is charged with firing shots inside of his northern Illinois high school Wednesday as seniors met for graduation rehearsal at the school before he was shot by Dallas. Milby was released from a hospital Thursday and transferred to the jail. The Telegraph via AP Peter Balser