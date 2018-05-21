Jupiter's backward-flying asteroid from another star system

FILE - This April 3, 2017 file image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about 668 million kilometers (415 million miles) from Earth. On Monday, May 21, 2018, scientists reported that an asteroid sharing Jupiter’s orbit, but in reverse, actually hails from a neighboring star system. They say the asteroid, known as 2015 BZ509, has been in this peculiar backward orbit ever since getting sucked into our solar system in the first moments after our solar system formed 4.5 billion years ago. (NASA, ESA, and A. Simon (GSFC) via AP, File)