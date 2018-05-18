16-year-old shot a Missouri police chief in the chest. He shot back, authorities say

A 16-year-old suspected of leading authorities on a chase the night before shot a police chief who returned fire Friday in a west-central Missouri city, authorities said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said the shooting happened after police in Warsaw were notified of a "suspicious subject" near Seminary and Washington streets at around 8:15 a.m.
A Warsaw officer went to talk to the suspect, but upon contact, an altercation ensued, the Highway Patrol said in tweets.
Authorities said the teen had a handgun and fired a shot at the officer, which hit his ballistic vest.
The officer then fired at least one shot of his own, striking the teen.
The officer has since been identified as Warsaw Police Chief Jason Wenberg, according to a statement from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Wenberg was treated and released from a hospital.
Wenberg, according to the Benton County Enterprise, became the police chief in February and has been with the agency since 2006.
The teen was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. His identity has not been released.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the teen had allegedly led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen car the night before. During the chase, the Sheriff's Office said, the teen "fired on law enforcement ... striking one of our vehicles" late Thursday.
No one was injured in that incident.
The teen abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, the Sheriff's Office said. A K-9 team was sent from the Henry County Sheriff's Office to help Benton County deputies find the suspect, but the search was unsuccessful, a statement said.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting between the police chief and the teen.
Comments