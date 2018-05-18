Who is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the Santa Fe, Texas school shooting suspect?

A law enforcement official identified 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis as a suspect in the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School in southeast Texas, according to the Associated Press. The official was not authorized to discuss the shooting by name and so remained anonymous, AP reported.





Pagourtzis has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond at the Galveston County Jail.

His identity was first reported by CBS News, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.







Screenshots of Pagourtzis’ now-deleted Facebook page show a picture of a T-shirt with “Born to Kill” written across it and a trench coat covered in insignia that included an iron cross, hammer and sickle and other images, KHOU reported.

A woman who answered the phone at a number associated with the Pagourtzis family declined to speak with the AP and said "Give us our time right now, thank you."

The Associated Press reported that Pagourtzis played on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and is a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church. A student told the AP Pagourtzis was interested in guns and war games but never spoke about killing anyone.





Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a televised statement that the suspect gave himself up because he did not have the "courage" to take his own life, and said there were "one or two" other people of interest being investigated.

Abbott said the suspect was believed to have obtained weapons from his father, and that the father may not have known the weapons had been taken. The weapons had been legally purchased by the father, Abbott said.

Abbott said there were no "red flag warnings" about the suspect, though he said the "Born to Kill" t-shirt on his Facebook page could possibly have counted as one. Abbott also said the suspect had no criminal history.

The shooting in a classroom in Santa Fe started just after 7:30 a.m. local time. The first call to authorities came in at 7:32 a.m.

Abbott said in a statement that 10 people had been killed and another 10 wounded.

According to the Santa Fe Independent School District Police Department, one person of interest has been detained and a suspect has been arrested. Both are reportedly students at Santa Fe High School.

The Chronicle reported that the gunman was a male, again citing an unnamed law enforcement official, and that the assailant was armed with an AR-15 rifle, a pistol, a shotgun and pipe bombs.

One Santa Fe High School student, Dustin Severin, told KTRK he saw the shooter, who wore a trench coat and "big boots" to school, before he heard the initial three shots. Severin also told the station the shooter had been bullied in the past.

Investigators also found explosive devices, both inside the school and in the area surrounding the campus. Officials urged residents to exercise caution in the neighborhoods surrounding the school and to call police at 409-927-3310 if they find any suspicious items.