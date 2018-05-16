Rescue group looks for dogs who fled during Kilauea eruption

Members of Aloha Ilio Rescue saved two dogs who fled during the Kilauea eruption. The dogs were found surrounded by lava. This video shows lava blocking the road near where the dogs were found.
Aloha Ilio Rescue
Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

National

Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.

How to support victims of domestic abuse

National

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.