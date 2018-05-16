He watched a Utah mother and baby sleep — and exposed himself. A baby cam caught it all

The intruder sneaks past the crib holding a sleeping baby, then creeps toward the bed where a young mother also slumbers. He exposes himself with an iPhone in his hand, then slips out of the room about 3:40 a.m. Monday.
A shocked father discovered the terrifying scene on video recorded by a newly installed nanny cam a few hours later after noticing “red flags” in the Layton, Utah, home, reported KSTU.
"Our sliding door to our bedroom was halfway open,” the father told the station, which did not release the couple’s identity. Lights had been turned on and items were out of place, prompting him to scan the nanny cam video.
Nothing was taken in the incident and the family’s not sure how the intruder got inside. There are no signs of forced entry, KSTU reported.
"It terrifies me,” the mother told the station. “I really don’t know how to process it.”
Police in Layton, Utah, released part of the video to the public on Facebook to try to identify the intruder. He’s described as thin, wearing dark jeans, slip-on shoes, a light sweatshirt and a wedding band.
The family has two children, a 2-year-old girl who was asleep in another room and the 8-month-old boy shown in his crib in the video, according to KTVX.
"That was my biggest fear," the mother told the station. "He walked past my son and my son is at the age if someone picked him up he wouldn't cry you know. That's what really scared me the most."
The family is currently staying with friends, KTVX reported.
Layton police ask anyone with information on the intruder to contact investigators at 801-497-8300 and reference case 18-07370.
