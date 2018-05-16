AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

North Korea threatens to cancel Trump-Kim summit over drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Wednesday threatened to scrap a historic summit next month between its leader, Kim Jong Un, and U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it has no interest in a "one-sided" affair meant to pressure Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons.
The warning by North Korea's first vice foreign minister came hours after the country abruptly canceled a high-level meeting with South Korea to protest U.S.-South Korean military exercises that Pyongyang has long claimed are invasion rehearsals.
The surprise moves appear to cool what had been an unusual flurry of outreach from a country that last year conducted a provocative series of weapons tests that had many fearing the region was on the edge of war. Analysts said it's unlikely that North Korea intends to scuttle all diplomacy. More likely, they said, is that Pyongyang wants to gain leverage ahead of the talks between Kim and Trump, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
"We are no longer interested in a negotiation that will be all about driving us into a corner and making a one-sided demand for us to give up our nukes and this would force us to reconsider whether we would accept the North Korea-U.S. summit meeting," the first vice foreign minister, Kim Kye Gwan, said in a statement carried by state media.
He criticized recent comments by Trump's top security adviser, John Bolton, and other U.S. officials who have said the North should follow the "Libyan model" of nuclear disarmament and provide a "complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement." He also took issue with U.S. views that the North should fully relinquish its biological and chemical weapons.
Analysis: Ahead of summit, Pyongyang lobs barbs at Bolton
TOKYO (AP) — North Korea has a message for President Donald Trump ahead of next month's summit: Don't listen to your new hard-line national security adviser, John Bolton.
After announcing early Wednesday that it was pulling out of high-level talks with Seoul because of a new round of U.S.-South Korea military exercises, the North took aim at Bolton and said it might have to reconsider whether to proceed with the summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un because it doubts how seriously Washington actually wants peaceful dialogue.
The moves give the clearest indication yet of Pyongyang's mindset heading into the summit, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
Though North Korea has been for the most part silent about its intentions for the meeting, the announcements underscore two of its biggest concerns — the future of the nearly 30,000 U.S. troops in South Korea and claims coming out of Washington lately that sanctions and Trump's "maximum pressure" policy are what drove Kim to the negotiating table.
But defanging Bolton, the most militant of Trump's advisers, is now also apparently a major priority.
Trump backs 2 successful US Senate nominees in primaries
President Donald Trump backed two successful U.S. Senate nominees in Pennsylvania and Nebraska, which were among four states holding primaries Tuesday.
The primaries began to settle swing state Pennsylvania's chaotic congressional landscape after a court fight ended with redrawn districts just three months ago. Amid the redistricting, Republican Rick Saccone recorded his second loss in two months in two U.S. House districts.
Among the more unusual results of Tuesday's primaries was the loss by Pennsylvania's Democratic lieutenant governor, Mike Stack, who was ousted by mayor John Fetterman.
Oregon and Idaho also held primary elections.
Here's a look at some of the other interesting races:
Trump Indonesia project gets Chinese government partner
NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese government-owned company has signed on to build a theme park in a vast development in Indonesia that also features a Trump hotel and condos, a deal that stands to benefit President Donald Trump's company just as top Chinese envoys head to Washington for trade talks.
In a move that has alarmed Trump critics, an Indonesian company confirmed this week that it hired the subsidiary of the state-owned Metallurgical Corp. of China to build a theme park in its Lido City development outside Jakarta. The property owner three years earlier struck a deal for the development to include a Trump-branded hotel, 400 luxury villas and condos, and an 18-hole championship golf course.
Even though Trump's involvement in the project predated his election, ethics experts say it's still trouble for the president, possibly putting him in violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which bans gifts from foreign governments.
"This clearly benefits the Trump Organization, and therefore its owner Donald Trump," said Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, who is advising on several lawsuits against the president. He added that it is irrelevant if the benefit came "indirectly" from China through the Indonesian company.
MNC Land, the Indonesian company that is developing the park, is owned by billionaire Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who attended Trump's inauguration last year. In a statement, MNC Land said the Trump Organization has "no relationship" with the theme park that the Chinese company is building. It also said that news reports that a Chinese government-backed $500 million loan for the project had been signed were false.
Following US lead, Guatemala moves embassy to Jerusalem
JERUSALEM (AP) — Guatemala festively opened its new embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, becoming the second country to do so after the United States, and giving Israel a diplomatic boost as it faces international criticism for the deadly violence on the Gaza border.
Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales dedicated the embassy just two days after a high-powered American delegation also marked the transfer of its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was fitting since Guatemala also followed the U.S. to be the second country to recognize Israel 70 years ago.
"You were always among the first," he said at the ceremony. "We remember our friends and Guatemala is our friend, then and now."
President Donald Trump announced his decision in December to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the American embassy there, triggering a joyous reaction from Netanyahu's government.
Gulf Arab states rebuke Israel, but alliances inch closer
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Arab states resoundingly condemned the killing of more than 50 Palestinians in this week's Gaza protests, just as they have after previous Israeli violence going back decades — but behind the scenes fears over Iran have divided Arab leaders, with some willing to quietly reach out to Israel.
Saudi Arabia, which has used its control of holy sites in Mecca and Medina to brand itself the protector of Islam around the world, offered a brief statement of condemnation and reaffirmed its support for "the Palestinian brotherly people" and their "legitimate rights."
Over the past year its powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has cultivated close ties with President Donald Trump's administration. Palestinian officials say Saudi intermediaries have conveyed details of U.S. peace proposals that strongly favor Israel. The administration is said to have been working on a plan for more than a year, but has released no details.
In March, just as the weekly Gaza protests were getting underway, the crown prince met with pro-Israel Jewish American leaders, where he was quoted by Axios, an online newsletter focused on Washington politics, as saying the Palestinians should accept the proposals or "shut up and stop complaining." The prince later appeared to acknowledge Jewish claims to Israel, telling The Atlantic that Israelis "have the right to have their own land."
He also suggested that if there is peace, relations between Gulf Arab states and Israel would be of mutual interest.
4 shot dead in attack on Indonesia police; officer killed
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police on Wednesday shot dead four sword-wielding men who attacked a police headquarters in Sumatra, killing one officer, the latest in a spate of militant attacks across the Muslim-majority country.
National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said the men attacked officers after driving a minivan into Riau province's police headquarters.
He said a fifth man, who drove the vehicle, was arrested trying to escape. One officer, who was hit by the minivan, died and two were injured.
"When the car broke through into the Riau police headquarters, it was blocked by policemen," Wasisto told a televised news conference. "Then four of the men got out from the car and attacked police."
Suicide bombings Sunday and Monday in Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, killed 26 people, including 13 attackers. Two families carried out the attacks, using children as young as 7.
Bill Gates gives $44M to influence state education reform
SEATTLE (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates saw an opportunity with a new federal education law that has widespread repercussions for American classrooms.
His non-profit, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has given about $44 million to outside groups over the past two years to help shape new state education plans required under the 2015 law, according to an Associated Press analysis of its grant database.
The grants illustrate how strategic and immersive the Microsoft founder can be in pursuit of his education reform agenda, quietly wielding national influence over how schools operate. Gates' carefully curated and intersecting web of influence is often invisible but allows his foundation to drive the conversation in support of its vision on how to reshape America's struggling schools systems.
Critics call it meddling by a foundation with vast wealth and resources. The Gates Foundation says it's simply helping states navigate a "tectonic" shift in responsibility for education — from the federal government to more local control.
"For 50 states with varying sets of capacities and capabilities and readiness, it was both an opportunity and also a concern that states and partners in those states needed support," said Allan Golston, president of the Gates Foundation's U.S. work.
Millions of Muslims prepare for start of fasting in Ramadan
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Last minute preparations are underway as Muslims around the world stock up on groceries and dates for evening meals to break dawn-to-dusk fasting during the month of Ramadan.
Saudi Arabia and other Muslim-majority nations, like Egypt and Indonesia, declared Ramadan would begin Thursday based on a moon-sighting methodology. Muslims follow a lunar calendar, and a moon-sighting methodology can lead to different countries declaring the start of Ramadan a day or two apart.
Some mosques in the U.S. have already declared the start of fasting Wednesday while others will begin Thursday.
The Ramadan fast, in which food and even water is prohibited, is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and remind them of those less fortunate. It is also a chance to kick addictions like caffeine and cigarettes.
Kensington Palace silent on reports Markle's father is ill
LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace is not commenting on reports that Meghan Markle's father needs a heart procedure and will miss the royal wedding.
Prince Harry's press office said Wednesday there is no additional comment beyond a statement made two days ago calling for respect for Markle's father, Thomas.
Thomas Markle told the TMZ celebrity website he needs treatment for blocked coronary arteries.
The 73-year-old is a retired cinematographer who lives in Mexico. He had been expected to spend the days before the wedding in Britain meeting Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals.
He is also scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle during the wedding ceremony in St. George's Chapel.
