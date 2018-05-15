Michigan woman fired for baking laxatives into brownies at co-worker's party, cops say

A 47-year-old woman is out of a job after police say she baked a batch of laxative-laced brownies and then planned to pass them out at a co-worker's going away party, according to the Ann Arbor News.
Police say the woman worked at MMI Engineered Solutions in Saline, Michigan, and had dumped a tube of laxatives into the brownie batter because she didn't like the co-worker who was leaving, the Saline Post reported.
But before she could pass out the tainted treats, someone tipped off the company, the Ann Arbor News reported. Supervisors confiscated the brownies and called police.
Officers questioned the woman, who denied putting anything illicit into the mix, the Saline Post reported. But when police told her they were happy to send the brownies to be chemically analyzed, she confessed and called it a "bad joke," according to the paper.
Nobody ate the brownies, and the company settled on firing the woman in lieu of pressing charges, according to the Ann Arbor News.
Saline Police Chief Jerrod Hart told the site putting medications into food is dangerous because someone could have a reaction.
"A lot of times you see it in movies or TV shows where someone tries to do this or play a joke, but it's very serious," he told the Ann Arbor News. "It's a criminal act. There's just so much going on in the world, to create a problem like this is unnecessary and it's criminal."
Other people have tried similar stunts over the years and faced some serious consequences. In 2007, a high school senior faced two felony charges for allegedly feeding laxative-laced brownies to "several" students and staff members at his school, the Pioneer Press reported.
In 2008, three high school seniors in New York City were arrested after slices of laxative-laden cake sickened two teachers and three other staffers at the Brooklyn School for Global Studies, according to the New York Daily News.
It's not just schoolchildren . In 2012, a customer at a Family Dollar in Kansas City, Missouri, sued the company after she was accidentally sold a bottle of Coca-Cola that had 25 laxative tablets inside of it.
The bottle was originally meant to be given to an employee as a prank, but at some point was moved out of the employee cooler to the sales floor. Two people were arrested, The Kansas City Star reported.
