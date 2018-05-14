He was showing his friend how to safely carry a gun — then he saw blood, NH cops say

Adam Anderson, 25, told police he didn’t know he shot his friend until he saw him bleeding Sunday afternoon, an affidavit said.
Anderson had been showing Holden Guyette, 22, how to safely carry the 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol in their Keene, New Hampshire, apartment, he told officers, the Keene Sentinel reported.
He told officers he thought the handgun was unloaded when he pulled the trigger, police said, the newspaper reported.
When police got to the home, they found Guyette suffering from a bullet wound to his torso, authorities said, according to the Union Leader. He died at a hospital in Lebanon.
Police say Anderson, who said he’d been handling guns since he was a child, pointed the gun at Guyette and caused a fatal chest wound, The Associated Press reported. He told 911 dispatchers he shot his roommate accidentally, the Keene Sentinel reported.
But an attorney for Anderson said his client didn’t point the gun at Guyette, the newspaper reported.
“Adam has been very clear with me that he didn’t aim a firearm toward his friend,” attorney Alex Parsons said.
Guyette’s sister, Tia, who was dating Anderson, was in the home when the shooting happened, police said, the Keene Sentinel reported. She told police that Anderson lifted the gun and holster so Guyette could see it. That’s when it went off, authorities said.
Anderson is charged with recklessly causing Guyette’s death, the Union Leader reported. Authorities say he failed to ensure the gun was unloaded and clear. He was arraigned on Monday, the AP said.
Relatives of Guyette described the man on social media as a “smart” and “generous” person, the newspaper reported.
“One of the sweetest kids I have ever known,” said Darcy Rose Wilson, who identified herself as Guyette’s cousin.
