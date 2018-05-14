'That's her . . . I stalk my prey!,' suspect says upon seeing sexual assault victim, Chicago cops say

Chicago police thought 29-year-old Robert Skipper was their guy. A woman had just reported being sexually assaulted in the elevator of a nearby building, and Skipper matched the woman's description of the attacker, according to the Chicago Tribune.
All they needed was to get the victim to identify him. But when Skipper saw her, police say he identified himself instead.
It started around 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 in the Loop area of the city, according to CWBChicago. Prosecutors say a man followed a 28-year-old woman into an elevator, put his hand down her blouse, shoved her to the ground and held her there while demanding sex, according to the site.
Prosecutors say the woman was able to press the elevator alarm button, which opened the doors and led her attacker to flee the building, the Chicago Tribune reported.
She was able to give police a description of the man, and they caught up with Skipper about a half-hour later, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Based on his description, police named him as a suspect in two other assault reports that same day, including one near a city park, CWBChicago reported.
But officers still needed to make an identification, so they asked the woman to make sure the man they'd found was the one who allegedly assaulted her.
But when Skipper saw the woman, police say he suddenly blurted out "That’s her, that’s the one I got, I stalk my prey," according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The paper reported that Skipper also told police he intended to do "more" to the woman, but she was too strong. Skipper also reportedly confessed to "groping all the girls" in the other reports that day, according to the Chicago Tribune.
He was arrested and charged with criminal sexual abuse, attempted criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He remains in jail without bond, according to jail records.
