Eat at Chili’s? Your debit or credit card info may have been stolen

Chili’s Grill & Bar appears to be the latest chain to fall prey to a data breach by thieves seeking payment card information.
The company announced Saturday on Twitter that customer credit and debit card information used in March and April at some Chili’s restaurants had been breached.
A more detailed post online by the chain’s owner, Brinker International, said payment card numbers and customer names were taken. Chili’s does not collect other personal information, such as Social Security card numbers, from customers.
The customer data may have been harvested via malware.
The company is working with outside computer experts to nail down the extent of the breach, according to the statement.
The company urged customers to keep an eye on their bank and credit card statements for any irregularities. It has not yet named the Chili’s locations believed to be involved.
