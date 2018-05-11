Grandma hid his beer while he was showering. He got angry — and killed her, Florida cops say

Police found the 69-year-old woman in a pool of blood flowing from her face in the hallway of her Jacksonville, Florida home, authorities said.
She’d been punched and kicked, battered so severely that her right eye was split open, Jacksonville.com reported. The walls of the house had fist- and foot-sized holes, the publication said.
Authorities say beer sparked an argument the morning of Oct. 10, 2016 that led to Dylan Broughman attacking his grandmother, Joyce Ann Courson. Courson died about a week after the assault, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report.
Broughman, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and elderly neglect charges, News 4 JAX reported. He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars under a plea deal. He would have risked life in prison if he'd gone to trial, First Coast News reported.
The severely injured Courson had managed to tell police what happened just before 8 a.m. that day — Broughman attacked her after she hid his beer while he was showering, First Coast News reported.
The confiscated beer infuriated Broughman, 18 at the time, who yelled “It’s all your fault, everything is your fault” to the woman, she told police, reported Jacksonville.com.
Following her into the hallway, Broughman was punching in the walls and then pushed Courson, police said. Then he kept hitting and kicking her while she was on the floor, News 4 JAX reported. Courson eventually died of her injuries.
The domestic incident left Broughman’s family conflicted, according to media reports.
"I don’t feel my son intentionally did this,” his mother, Tracey Broughman, told WKOV a month after the beating. “I think he just got out of control.”
Broughman’s sister, Elise, told the radio station her brother struggled with anger.
“He does have anger problems that he should've been helped with when he was younger.”
