She wanted to shoot herself — but killed her mom in a struggle for the gun, Texas cops say

A mother's instinct to protect her own led Esperanza Escamilla, who went by Hope, to try to take the gun away from her daughter Serena.
But in the struggle for the gun at their home in Corpus Christi, Texas, on May 1, Hope was shot in the chest.
She died hours later at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital, according to a Corpus Christi police report. Hope was 45.
Now police reports show that Serena, 26, wanted to kill herself that day because she was distraught over a breakup, according to the Corpus Christi Caller Times.
Serena was also shot in the stomach during the tussle. She spent a week in the same hospital where her mother died recovering from her gunshot wound before being booked into the City Detention Center and transferred to the Nueces County Jail Tuesday, according to KIII.
She remained in jail Friday on suspicion of murder, with bond set at $500,000, according to jail records.
Police reports show that officers found Hope lying on a bed in the family's home on the 200 block of Blevins Street. A man, who told police he and Serena had recently started living together, said he was leaving the home at the time of the shooting, according to another Caller Times report.
He was taking his clothes to his car when he heard two shots. He initially left the home with the gun but later returned it to investigators.
Hope's family and friends gathered for a barbecue fundraiser to remember her and to pool resources for funeral expenses on May 4, according to KIII.
"Friends and family have come, given up their time so that way it is possible so we can have her a good service," Hope's cousin Vanessa Moreno told the station. "And she was a great woman. She was a great woman who was very loved and will be very missed."
