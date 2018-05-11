AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Thursday, May 10, 2018, file photo, protesters burn a Chinese flag during a rally at its consulate to protest China's deployment of missiles on the Philippine-claimed reefs in South China Sea in the financial district of Makati city, east of Manila, Philippines. The protesters condemned China for "aggressively asserting its claim" to the Spratlys Group of islands and also accused President Rodrigo Duterte of "accommodating the Chinese government to secure loans to fund his ambitious projects." Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo