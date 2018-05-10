She drove onto a sidewalk to run over her ex-boyfriend — but hit someone else, N.Y. cops say

Forget road rage. This was a case of sidewalk rage, according to police in Rochester, New York — and it sent someone to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Jaide Campbell, 24, was having a “heated” argument with her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend at 12:15 a.m., debating over custody of their child, according to police. The ex-boyfriend’s sister and current girlfriend were outside as the verbal spat played out, court documents obtained by the Democrat and Chronicle said.

At one point, Campbell punched her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend in the face, police said. Then Campbell hopped into her car and revved the engine, according to police, aiming to scare the ex-boyfriend and the others outside. "I have something for you," Campbell told the ex-boyfriend, according to court records obtained by WHAM.

Campbell then started driving onto the sidewalk, court records said. She was apparently aiming to strike the ex-boyfriend, the Democrat and Chronicle reports.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

But Campbell missed, court records said: Instead of hitting her ex-boyfriend, Campbell ran into her ex-boyfriend’s 26-year-old sister, WHAM reports. The victim briefly lost consciousness — and when the victim came to, she had trouble feeling her legs, the ex-boyfriend (and allegedly the intended target) told the TV station.

The injured woman’s neck, legs and hip were hurt in the alleged assault, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Campbell, meanwhile, fled the scene, according to police. Police later tracked Campbell down and arrested her, WHEC reports. The Greece, New York resident faces charges of felony assault, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

In court Thursday morning, Campbell pleaded not guilty to the charges, the Democrat and Chronicle reports. She was then taken back to the Monroe County Jail, where she’s being held on $6,000 bond. Campbell has another court appearance on Tuesday.