Daycare said toddler severely beat 1-year-old. A medical expert agrees, prosecutors say

Tiffany Griffin was more than skeptical when the day care explained how her 1-year-old son ended up with a swollen, bruised and bloody face.
Griffin was so angry over the injuries that she punched a day care worker, the Associated Press reported. She said the owner of Kiddiegarden day care in Indianapolis, Indiana told her last week that a 2-year-old girl hurt him. But Griffin questioned their account.
“...I was like — If a two-year-old did it, how could she have that much time to do that,” Griffin told ABC 6.
Day care owner Haben Ghebremichael told the Associated Press the girl attacked Griffin’s son and had blood on her hands afterward. She added that while it’s not uncommon for her to act out, the staff was blown away by the “extent of the injuries.”
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case and is confirming the day care’s account, ABC 6 reported Thursday.
“A medical expert confirmed that the child’s injuries were consistent with having been inflicted by another young child,” the office said. "The child was reportedly placed in a safe sleeping environment in the same room as an age appropriate child and checked on by the employee periodically. The daycare employee who was responsible for the child’s care has cooperated in the investigation.”
The office says no criminal charges will be filed in the case, FOX 59 reported.
Griffin told WISH-TV last week that regardless of who hurt her son, Jesse Harris IV, the day care is responsible.
"It was negligence any way it goes. It was child abuse any way it goes. If it was me or (Jesse's dad), we would be arrested," Griffin said.
The person who was working at the time of the incident was fired, FOX 59 reported Thursday. The day care was ordered closed May 2 by the Family and Social Services Administration.
Griffin says the justice system let Jesse down, FOX 59 reported.
Jesse was taken to the hospital after the beating and has since been discharged, according to FOX 59. He’s still recovering from his injuries.
