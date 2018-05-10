Body cam footage shows Okla. police shoot pit bull after it, three others maul woman

Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed a pit bull after it attacked a woman. Her right arm had to be amputated, and doctors are working to save her leg.
Oklahoma City Police
Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

National

Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.

How to support victims of domestic abuse

National

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.