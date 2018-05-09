National

Mississippi man dies after shootout with police officer

The Associated Press

May 09, 2018

JACKSON, Miss.

Police are charging a Mississippi man with murder because they say his actions caused an officer to shoot his brother.

Jackson police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes says 30-year-old Elliot Reed died Wednesday after a traffic stop at a gas station.

Holmes says Elliot and his brother, Chauncy Reed, were stopped. A video obtained by WJTV-TV shows Chauncy Reed exited the SUV and began shooting while the officer wrestled with his brother. The officer fired back, wounding Elliot Reed, who died hours later at a hospital. Chauncy Reed is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and capital murder. Police justify the murder charge, saying the 26-year-old caused his brother's death. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

The officer wasn't injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation leads the inquiry.

