Mississippi man dies after shootout with police officer

Police are charging a Mississippi man with murder because they say his actions caused an officer to shoot his brother.
Jackson police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes says 30-year-old Elliot Reed died Wednesday after a traffic stop at a gas station.
Holmes says Elliot and his brother, Chauncy Reed, were stopped. A video obtained by WJTV-TV shows Chauncy Reed exited the SUV and began shooting while the officer wrestled with his brother. The officer fired back, wounding Elliot Reed, who died hours later at a hospital. Chauncy Reed is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and capital murder. Police justify the murder charge, saying the 26-year-old caused his brother's death. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
The officer wasn't injured.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation leads the inquiry.
