AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Freed detainees head home for big welcome, featuring Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Freed after more than a year in prison, three Americans flew homeward from North Korea late Tuesday toward a big middle-of-the-night celebration featuring President Donald Trump — the latest sign of improving relations between longtime adversaries in the buildup to a historic summit between Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
Trump promised "quite a scene" at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington for the detainees, who were released as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited North Korea on Wednesday to finalize plans for the summit. Singapore was the likely site, late this month or in early June, for Trump's most ambitious foreign policy effort yet.
Shortly after they touched down on American soil in Alaska — for a refueling stop Wednesday afternoon— the State Department released a statement from the freed men.
"We would like to express our deep appreciation to the United States government, President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home," they said. "We thank God, and all our families and friends who prayed for us and for our return. God Bless America, the greatest nation in the world."
The men had boarded Pompeo's plane out of North Korea without assistance and then transferred in Japan to a separate aircraft with more extensive medical facilities. They are expected to arrive at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington in the wee hours of Thursday morning.
Geologists: Explosive event possible at Hawaii volcano
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the risk will rise if the lava drops below the groundwater level beneath the summit's caldera.
An influx of water inside could cause steam-driven explosions. There's also potential for ash, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.
Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes.
It has destroyed 36 structures since it began releasing lava into fissures that opened in a Big Island residential neighborhood last week.
Israel accuses Iranian forces of rocket attack on Golan
JERUSALEM (AP) — Iranian forces based in Syria fired 20 rockets at Israeli front-line military positions in the Golan Heights early Thursday, the Israeli military said, triggering an Israeli reprisal and escalating already heightened tensions.
The Israeli military said its Iron Dome rocket defense system intercepted some of the incoming projectiles, while others caused only minimal damage. There were no Israeli casualties.
Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said Iran's Al Quds force fired the rockets at several Israeli bases, though he would not say how Israel determined the Iranian involvement. The incoming attack set off air raid sirens in the Israeli-controlled Golan, which was captured from Syria in the 1967 war.
Israel "views this Iranian attack very severely," Conricus told reporters. He said Israel had responded, but did not provide details.
"This event is not over," he said.
Trump lawyer sold 'insight' into his high-powered client
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already under investigation for a payment to a porn star, President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney is facing intensifying legal and ethical scrutiny for selling his Trump World experience and views at a hefty price to companies that sought "insight" into the new president.
One company, pharmaceutical giant Novartis, acknowledged Wednesday it paid Michael Cohen $1.2 million for services, though they ended after a single meeting. Others, including some with major regulatory matters before the new administration, acknowledged payments totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars over at least several months.
The corporate ties could suggest Cohen was peddling his influence and profiting from his relationship with the president. They also raise questions about whether Trump knew about the arrangement.
Cohen's corporate ties were first revealed in a detailed report released by an attorney for pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels. The report alleged that Cohen used a company he established weeks before the 2016 election to receive the payments from a variety of businesses — including $500,000 from one associated with a Russian billionaire. Financial documents reviewed by the Associated Press appear to back up much of attorney Michael Avenatti's report.
Cohen's lawyers said late Wednesday that much of the information released by Avenatti was "completely inaccurate." They told a New York judge that Avenatti made statements "in an apparent attempt to prejudice and discredit Mr. Cohen" as he seeks to intervene in a civil case Cohen brought stemming from April 9 raids on his home and office. The raids were carried out by federal agents looking for evidence in a criminal probe.
'Defective at its core': How Trump opted to scrap Iran deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was all there on paper in black and white, down to the precise number of centrifuges: the terms of a potential "fix" that President Donald Trump had demanded for the United States to stay in the Iran nuclear deal.
Dragged kicking and screaming into five months of negotiations, America's closest allies in Europe had finally agreed in principle to the toughest of Trump's demands. They conceded that some expectation could be put into place in perpetuity that Iran should never get closer than one year from building a bomb. All that was left was to figure out creative language for how that constraint would be phrased that everyone could support.
Trump walked away from the deal anyway. Announcing the U.S. was out, he called the 2015 pact his predecessor brokered "defective at its core" and said the U.S. would immediately re-impose sanctions lifted under the deal.
"We can't allow a deal to hurt the world," Trump added Wednesday, as the world scrambled to figure out what comes next.
Behind the scenes, though, the Trump administration had been actively preparing for a pullout since January, when Trump declared that he would withdraw if an "add-on" deal wasn't reached. To many U.S. officials, it was as clear then as now that the president would not be swayed to accept even a toughened-up version of the accord.
CIA nominee says torture doesn't work as interrogation tool
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's CIA nominee said Wednesday at her confirmation hearing that she doesn't believe torture works as an interrogation technique and that her "strong moral compass" would prevent her from carrying out any presidential order she found objectionable.
Under questioning by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, acting CIA Director Gina Haspel said she would not permit the spy agency to restart the kind of harsh detention and interrogation program it ran at black sites after Sept. 11. It was one of the darkest chapters of the CIA's history and tainted America's image worldwide.
Senators asked how she would respond if Trump — who has said he supports harsh interrogation techniques like waterboarding and "a hell of a lot worse" — ordered her to do something she found morally objectionable.
"I would not allow CIA to undertake activity that I thought was immoral, even if it was technically legal," said Haspel, a 33-year veteran of the agency. "I would absolutely not permit it."
When asked if she agrees with the president's assertion that torture works, Haspel said: "I don't believe that torture works." She added that she doesn't think Trump would ask the CIA to resume waterboarding, which simulates drowning.
Could disgraced attorney general be charged with a crime?
NEW YORK (AP) — Detailed accusations that state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman abused women were enough to force him to resign, but are they enough to charge him with a crime?
Investigators say they are just beginning to look into the allegations made by four women who told The New Yorker magazine they were slapped, choked and verbally abused by the Schneiderman, often during sexual intercourse. The women strongly rejected the Democratic politician's explanation that any abuse was the result of consensual, intimate "role-playing."
One of the women told the magazine Schneiderman hit her so hard her ear bled, and another said he left on her face a mark that was still visible the next day. At least one said she took a photo of her injury.
The chief of detectives for the New York Police Department, Dermot Shea, said investigators would interview the women in detail, but he couldn't say whether any charges would result.
Legal experts say that based on the stories, the most likely charge would be a lower-level assault. And since Schneiderman was accused of choking at least one woman, he could potentially be prosecuted under a 2010 law he helped pass, which made choking a misdemeanor. The statute of limitations is two years to bring charges for such crimes.
California moves to require solar panels on all new homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jumping out ahead of the rest of the country, California on Wednesday moved to require solar panels on all new homes and low-rise apartment buildings starting in 2020.
The new building standard — unanimously approved by the five-member California Energy Commission — would be the first such statewide mandate in the nation. It represents the state's latest step to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
Robert Raymer, technical director for the California Building Industry Association, called it a "quantum leap."
"You can bet every other of the 49 states will be watching closely to see what happens," he said.
The commission endorsed the requirement after representatives of builders, utilities and solar manufacturers voiced support. It needs final approval from California's Building Standards Commission, which typically adopts the energy panel's recommendations when updating the state's building codes.
Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates dies at 92
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar-winning film editor Anne V. Coates, widely considered one of the greatest in her field whose many credits include such disparate works as "Lawrence of Arabia," ''The Elephant Man" and "Fifty Shades of Grey," has died. She was 92.
A representative from Coates' talent agency WME Entertainment said Wednesday that she passed away Tuesday at the Motion Picture Country Home and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
The niece of British film mogul J. Arthur Rank, she tried to break into the industry in the 1950s as a director, but soon turned to editing, a line of work much more open for women.
She went on to edit dozens of films during a 60-year career and savored her collaborations with Clint Eastwood, David Lean and Steven Soderbergh among others. Her films included historical epics ("Lawrence of Arabia"), art-house favorites ("The Elephant Man"), light comedy ("What About Bob?") and sexier fare ("Fifty Shades of Grey").
Perhaps her most famous edit is the "match cut" in "Lawrence of Arabia," which juxtaposes a shot of Lawrence blowing out a match with one of the sun rising on the desert horizon. It's a cut that's even said to have inspired Steven Spielberg to make films.
