AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

London calling: Yankees, Red Sox to play where soccer's king
LONDON (AP) — Taking in the London landmarks, Hal Steinbrenner turned his eyes from statues to more familiar sights.
"I walked through Trafalgar Square yesterday and saw a lot of Yankees hats," the team owner told The Associated Press. "I don't think it had anything to do with today."
Tuesday was launch day for Major League Baseball's foray into Europe, with two games between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox set for June 2019 at London's Olympic Stadium.
The Yankees caps spotted by Steinbrenner as he wandered by Nelson's Column was a reminder that in so many parts of the world his team is more of a fashion brand than a 27-time champion.
The aim is to change that with regular-season games in London, moving baseball closer to its European fans and a new audience.
Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran on Tuesday, abruptly restoring harsh sanctions in the most consequential foreign policy action of his presidency. He declared he was making the world safer, but he also deepened his isolation on the world stage and revived doubts about American credibility.
The 2015 agreement, which was negotiated by the Obama administration and included Germany, France and Britain, had lifted most U.S. and international economic sanctions against Iran. In exchange, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program, making it impossible to produce a bomb and establishing rigorous inspections.
But Trump, a severe critic of the deal dating back to his presidential campaign, said in a televised address from the White House that it was "defective at its core."
U.S. allies in Europe had tried to keep him in and lamented his move to abandon it. Iran's leader ominously warned his country might "start enriching uranium more than before."
The sanctions seek to punish Iran for its nuclear program by limiting its ability to sell oil or do business overseas, affecting a wide range of Iranian economic sectors and individuals.
GOP outsider tests Trump's influence in WV Senate contest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The polls have closed in West Virginia where Republican voters on Tuesday were deciding the fate of Don Blankenship, a brash GOP outsider with who embraced Donald Trump's political playbook — but was opposed by the president — in an election that could play prominently in the fight for the Senate majority this fall.
Trump and his allies in Washington warned West Virginia Republicans against supporting Blankenship, who served a year in prison for his role in a deadly mine disaster and more recently attacked the Asian heritage of the top Senate Republican's wife. The White House worried that Blankenship's baggage would make it all but impossible to defeat vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in November.
Yet it was unclear as polls closed whether voters heeded that warning, even in the state where Trump claimed his largest margin of victory in 2016.
West Virginia voter Wayne Sturgeon, who voted Tuesday for Blankenship, said he's a Trump supporter but was bothered by the White House intrusion.
"I think it should be left up to the people," Sturgeon said.
Porn star's lawyer says Russian paid Trump attorney Cohen
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stormy Daniels' lawyer said Tuesday he has information showing that Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney, received $500,000 from a company associated with a Russian billionaire within months of paying hush money to Daniels, a porn star who claims she had an affair with Trump.
Lawyer Michael Avenatti also said hundreds of thousands of dollars streamed into Cohen's account from companies including Novartis, AT&T and Korea Aerospace. AT&T confirmed its connection Tuesday evening.
Avenatti did not provide documents to support the claims and did not reveal the source of his information.
But in a seven-page memo he detailed what he said were wire transfers going into and out of the account Cohen used to pay Daniels $130,000 in October 2016 to stay silent about her alleged affair with the soon-to-be president. Trump denies having an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
The memo, containing highly specific dates and amounts, stated that Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian billionaire, and his cousin "routed" eight payments totaling approximately $500,000 to Cohen's company, Essential Consultants, between January and August 2017. The reason for the payment was not known.
Pompeo arrives in NKorea to finalize Trump-Kim summit
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in North Korea on Wednesday to finalize details of a historic summit planned between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump announced the mission in Washington on Tuesday just minutes before Pompeo arrived in Japan to refuel before flying on to Pyongyang, and as the president declared he was withdrawing from a landmark nuclear deal with another bitter U.S. adversary, Iran.
U.S. officials say Pompeo will also press North Korea for the release of three detained American citizens, whose imminent release Trump has been hinting at. His trip comes just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.
Pompeo, who first traveled to North Korea as CIA chief in early April, is only the second sitting secretary of state to visit the reclusive nation with which it is still technically at war. The first was Madeleine Albright in 2000 who went as part of an unsuccessful bid to arrange a meeting between then-President Bill Clinton and Kim's father Kim Jong Il.
"At this very moment, Secretary Pompeo is on his way to North Korea in preparation for my upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un," Trump said at the White House.
Digging for remains of up to 7 Michigan girls ends for day
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Excavation for the remains of up to seven girls reported missing decades ago has ended for the day in a wooded area northeast of Detroit.
The FBI, Warren police and other agencies spent Tuesday digging through dirt and vegetation at the site in Macomb Township for the remains of 12-year-old Kimberly King and expect to resume their search Wednesday.
King was last seen in 1979.
"We have probable cause to believe that (Kimberly) is buried there," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. "We also believe that there's maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there. We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It's just a sad type of situation."
Dwyer did not give the names of the other missing girls.
New York AG's fall: From women's defender to alleged abuser
NEW YORK (AP) — Less than three months ago, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman went before the news cameras to announce a lawsuit accusing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his former studio of abusing and intimidating a multitude of women.
"We have never seen anything as despicable as what we've seen here," Schneiderman declared.
Now, in a stunning turn rife with seeming hypocrisy, Schneiderman's own career has imploded, collapsing just three hours after the 63-year-old Democrat was accused of choking, slapping, threatening or otherwise abusing four women during intimate encounters.
The allegations, which Schneiderman contests but which led him to resign, emerged Monday in an article in The New Yorker, a publication he hailed just last month for reporting on Weinstein and starting a "critical national reckoning" on sexual misconduct by powerful men.
It was a dizzying fall for a politician who put himself at the fore of the #MeToo movement and had cast himself as a defender of women ever since he worked at an abortion clinic at 17.
More Americans expect to work until 70; there are benefits
When it comes to retirement, later may be better.
Americans long viewed 65 as the age to stop working. It was considered full retirement age by Social Security for many, Medicare benefits kick in then and historical practice had established it as the goal.
Now some experts are suggesting people set their sights a bit higher — on 70.
The reason? Working a few more years or drawing your Social Security benefits later can significantly boost income. That's particularly important as fewer workers receive pensions. Americans largely have taken on the responsibility for saving for their retirement — often failing to do so adequately.
"We keep adding years of life and it all got tacked on to the retirement period and it never changed the retirement age," said Steve Vernon, a research scholar at the Stanford Center on Longevity in its financial security division.
Malaysians begin voting in fiercely contested election
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Voting is underway Wednesday in a fiercely contested Malaysian election that pits an opposition led by former authoritarian leader Mahathir Mohamad against the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose image has been battered by corruption allegations and an unpopular goods and services tax.
Polling booths opened at 8 a.m. and long queues had already formed at some voting locations in Kuala Lumpur and other cities. Watched by election officials, voters at a polling station set up at a school in central Kuala Lumpur dipped a finger in purple ink before casting their votes.
Analysts say the ruling National Front, in power since independence from Britain in 1957, might lose the popular vote for a second consecutive election. But it could still win a majority of seats in parliament due to an electoral system that gives more power to rural Malays, its traditional supporters. Voting closes at 5 p.m. and results are expected in the late evening.
Najib, in an election eve appeal to voters, promised income tax exemptions for young people and public holidays if his coalition wins. Mahathir, who was Malaysia's authoritarian leader for 22 years until 2003, repeated the themes of a campaign that asserted a vote for the opposition would save Malaysia from a corrupt elite.
The 92-year-old Mahathir emerged from political retirement and joined the opposition in attempt to oust Najib, his former protege, after a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal at a state investment fund set up by Najib.
