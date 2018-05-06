Buffalo buzzing over Bills draft picks, Sabres lottery win

FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Wyoming's Josh Allen, center, takes a selfie of himself with Buffalo Bills fans after being selected by the team during the first round of the NFL football draft, in Arlington, Texas. It has never been easy being a sports fan in Buffalo, where losing has been customary. A renewed sense of hope has suddenly arisen in this rust-belt city after the Bills selected quarterback Josh Allen in the first round of the draft and the Sabres won the NHL draft lottery. Michael Ainsworth, File AP Photo