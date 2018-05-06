Annual Muzzle 'awards' go to alleged protest squelchers

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, a Capitol Police officer guards his post, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The U.S. Capitol Police are among the seven winners of this year's Jefferson Muzzles, tongue-in-cheek awards bestowed annually by a free-speech group. The Charlottesville, Virginia-based Thomas Jefferson Center for the Protection of Free Expression announced the "winners" on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo