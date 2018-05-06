He loved his first Big Mac so much that he ate 29,999 more of them (not at once)

A retired prison guard in Wisconsin likes two all beef patties with special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun.
He really likes them.
Don Gorske ate his 30,000th Big Mac on Friday in Fond du Lac, 46 years after his first. He even ate it at the same McDonald's where he gobbled down his first, the Fond du Lac Reporter wrote.
"At the time it was the only McDonald’s in town and I had just gotten my driver’s license,” Gorske said just before he set another record for “Most Big Macs consumed.”
A pamphlet chronicling Gorske's hamburger habit offers a hint of why he's so devoted, according to Detroit television station WXYZ.
“I take that first bite, it was the best thing I had ever tasted in my life,” Gorske says in the pamphlet..
Gorske is already in the Guinness Book of World Records. He averages eating two Big Macs a day and has only missed having one on eight days since that first bite.
His cholesterol is low, his blood pressure is healthy and he weighs less now than he did five years ago when he ate his 25,000th Big Mac.
In case anyone doubts him, he has kept track of his receipts, sandwich wrappers and containers - though he did lose thousands of Styrofoam cartons when a tornado damaged his house in 1990.
This Big Mac fan has become a big deal. Television cameras and the regional McDonald's franchise owner were there on Friday to mark the event.
Gorske has appeared on the "Rachael Ray Show," "Jimmy Kimmel," "Lopez Tonight," "I've Got a Secret," "Oprah" and "Inside Edition." He also was featured in the movie "Supersize Me."
The last day he didn't have a Big Mac was Thanksgiving Day in 2011, when McDonald's was closed and he thought he had a burger in the freezer. He didn't.
"It'll never happen again," he wrote in his pamphlet.
