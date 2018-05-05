She blew up a 7-Eleven microwave while preparing for a drug test, Colorado police say

Angelique Sanchez left quite the mess at one Colorado 7-Eleven, police say.
The 26-year-old woman walked into the gas station in Aurora on Thursday morning and heated something up in a microwave, according to a police report obtained by KOAA. A clerk at the convenience store told authorities that she heard a loud explosion coming from the microwave — and then watched as Sanchez took a water bottle out of the appliance and started to leave.
Police say the unidentified clerk got a closer look at the microwave and noticed that there was a stinky liquid dripping out of it. That's when she noticed it was "unquestionably urine," police told NBC4.
The clerk confronted Sanchez and said she would call police if she didn't clean up, according to 9News. Sanchez pushed the liquid out of the microwave and onto the floor, police say, and then left for a urinalysis test she had for a potential job later that day.
Police say they received a call from the clerk shortly after. A cop found Sanchez at a nearby Concentra Health Clinic, police told 9News, and the woman said “she had cleaned up the mess and did not understand the problem."
The officer responded by saying that people heat up food in that microwave, police say, but Sanchez argued that it was actually just fake pee. He explained the microwave that exploded with pee is worth around $500, KOAA reported. She allegedly "scoffed" at the officer, who gave Sanchez a summons for damaged property.
After that, the cop went up to an employee at the clinic and told them to not give Sanchez her urine test. According to KOAA, the clinic prevented her from going through with the test and physical for her potential job.
Comilla Sasson, a medical expert for 9News, explained that Sanchez probably was heating up the urine so it could be body temperature and go undetected during her drug test.
But she added that tests are using more sophisticated methods to catch fake pee.
"We know whatever the ambient temperature is, maybe that’s 70 degrees, whatever the day is." she told 9News. "Now you feel the need to warm it up to body temperature, maybe that would be a reason to put it into a microwave.
"There’s all these different ways that laboratory test[s] can be done to basically look for samples that are not fresh, that are not clean, that are not given at that moment."
Nearly 20 states have banned the sale or use of synthetic urine to pass a drug test, according to The Washington Post. The use of fake pee has become more prevalent amid the opioid crisis and growing push for legalized marijuana. A bill in Mississippi — named the "Urine Trouble Act" — passed the House but stalled in the Senate.
