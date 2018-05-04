Man robbed 70-year-old leaving Bible study — and broke her bones in the process, video shows

It was broad daylight when a 70-year-old Nashville woman, who was walking back to her car from a Bible study class, was suddenly left lying on the rough pavement with a broken hand and her purse stolen.
The violent attack was caught on a security camera — and now police are looking for the man they say did it.
According to a news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department, the woman was walking back to her car through the Lebanon Church of Christ parking lot when a man pulled up next to her in a silver Dodge 1500 pickup truck.
Video shows him lean out the window and speak to the woman. She stays back at first but then takes a step closer. She points in a few different directions, and the man can be seen nodding as they talk. According to the Police Department, the man had asked her where he could find any open shelters in the area.
The two talk for about 20 seconds before the man suddenly lunges out of the car, grabs the woman's purse and hits the gas. She struggles to hold on for a moment before he speeds away in the truck and yanks the bag out of grasp, launching the woman forward and causing her to hit the asphalt hard.
Police say the fall broke several bones in the woman's right hand and caused more injuries to her face. The surveillance video ends with her sitting alone in the parking lot.
"This is something that should never happen, much less to a female senior citizen leaving a church Bible study," the MNPD said in its press release.
Officers identified 48-year-old Gilbert D. Ostring Jr. as the suspect, who is still believed to be driving the Dodge truck with Tennessee license number 8K76T3. He is charged with robbery, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Police say Ostring had several convictions out of three counties for theft, forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of credit cards, and reckless aggravated assault, and that he left state prison in June 2017. Patch reported that he had allegedly stolen the credit cards from women at several other churches.
