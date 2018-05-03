Sex offender in custody days after motor home pursuit

This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Major Crimes Bureau, shows two images of Stephen Houk. The paroled sex offender driving a motor home was able to give police the slip after a 3.5-hour chase through California by turning into an almond orchard and disappearing into a cloud of dust kicked up by his vehicle. Houk remained missing Wednesday, May 2, 2018, and should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's department said. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau via AP)