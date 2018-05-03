'She took the lives of 2 innocent babies.' Driver charged in death of actor's 4-year-old

In this June 7, 2015, file photo, actress Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, whose stage name is Ruthie Ann Miles, accepts an award for her role in "The King & I" at the Tony Awards in New York. A driver who likely had a seizure behind the wheel then drove into a Brooklyn crosswalk, killing the 4-year-old daughter of the Broadway actress and a 1-year-old boy, was charged with manslaughter on Thursday. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File Invision/Associated Press