He was found naked under a car. He was trying to have sex with it, Kansas police say

A man was found half-naked underneath a car, and he tried to have sex with it even while officers commanded him to stop, police say.
Someone had seen a naked man under a car in Newton, Kansas, on Tuesday when they reported it to police, Lt. Scott Powell of the Newton Police Department told McClatchy.
When police arrived, Powell said, the man was naked from the waist down.
"He was attempting to stick his penis into the tailpipe of the vehicle," Powell told The Newton Kansan.
And when officers commanded him to stop, the man wouldn't listen.
"They were trying to get him to stop and come out .... but he was oblivious they were even there," Powell said.
While the man continued to attempt having sex with the car, officers "ended up tasing him," the Kansan reported.
Powell told McClatchy the 24-year-old man was so impaired — he had a 0.35 blood alcohol level — that officers could not take him to jail.
Rather, they took the man to a hospital for medical treatment, and he is expected to be released on Thursday.
The man is likely to be charged with misdemeanors on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior.
Officers are not aware of anything like this ever happening before in Newton, Powell said.
