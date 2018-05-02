Military cargo plane crashes near Savannah airport with 5 on board. 2 reported dead

Law enforcement officials confirmed reports of a plane crash at Georgia Highway 21 in Garden City around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The 165th Airlift Wing reported that the plane is a C-130 Hercules military cargo plane from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard and that there were five people on board.
The plane was on a training mission, according to a military news release.
The Chatham County Coroner's officials were called to the scene of the crash about 12:45 p.m., according to deputy coroner Tiffany Williams.
Williams said the Coroner's Office had been informed by officials at the scene that there were two fatalities, but that Coroner's Office had not confirmed the deaths.
The names of those killed in the crash were not released pending notification of next-of-kin, officials said.
Gregory Martin, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said the plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.
Chatham County EMS confirmed that the plane crashed at the intersection of the highway and Crossgate Road. Roads throughout the area were closed and traffic was being diverted as of 1 p.m.
Also around 1 p.m., northbound traffic on Interstate 95 was backed up from I-16 to just north of Pooler.
In the aftermath of the crash, the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport said that flight delays were minimal. Airport officials urged passengers to check with their airline prior to their flight. They also advised travelers to avoid Highway 21.
Chelsea Sinclair, who works at a nearby Parker's, said the store shook when the plane crashed.
"It went nose-first down," she said. "We're hearing it was a military passenger plane"
"We were seeing a bunch of black smoke, but now it's just EMS and fire trucks and police," she said.
Garden City Police Department said sections of Highway 21, Highway 25 and side roads in the area will be shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Mariah Majors, an employee at the Carey Hilliard's on Highway 21, said she could see smoke in the air but could not see the plane.
"There was a loud boom, and our lights flickered on and off," Majors said. "I turned around about two to three minutes later and saw tons of smoke."
Bartender and manager Anastasia Ockerman was behind the bar at the Hercules Bar and Grill around lunchtime when she saw a string of emergency response vehicles flash past.
“I didn’t hear anything,” she said, when asked if she’d witnessed the crash, which happened just a couple of miles the Dean Forest Road bar. “I just saw all the police cars and emergency vehicles and fire trucks. ... Then, I looked out the window and saw black smoke.”
Joseph Sheppard, who was at his job at La Bastille nearby on Bourne Avenue, said he didn’t see the crash, only the “heavy, heavy smoke” in the aftermath.
As the smoke dissipated, he said, helicopters buzzed around the crash scene, and fire trucks continued to rush toward the scene.
Savannah Fire is also working a fire at 500 Staley Ave. The incidents are not related, according to a tweet from Savannah Fire Department.
Comments